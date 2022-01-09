ModernGhana logo
09.01.2022

A/R: Husband, wife, three children and an in-law all die in road accident at Hwediem

09.01.2022 LISTEN

A man, his wife, three children and an in-law have all perished in an accident at Hwediem near Nkwawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya South of the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred in the evening of Saturday, January 8.

19202293616-1j841p5cbv-fam

19202293616-l5gsk8v331-fam

They were returning from a wedding at Bibiani in the Western North Region when the incident occurred.

A source at the Nkawie Police Station confirming the incident said the vehicle transporting the family veered off the street and landed in a river after a failed overtaking.

All occupants in the vehicle got drowned and died.

19202293617-g40n1r5edx-fam-2

19202293617-pulwo0a442-fam-2

One of the victims has been identified as Isaac Duku.

This portal has sighted a video of Isaac(victim) praying against death as a result of an accident.

The video was said to have been taken on Friday January 7, just a day before his death.

--- 3news.com

