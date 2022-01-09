ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Takoradi: Police arrest robbers after gun battle

Social News Takoradi: Police arrest robbers after gun battle
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

A fugitive member of an eight gang armed robbers has been arrested by the Mpohor District Police Command in the Western Region after he exchanged gunfire with a police patrol team.

The suspect, 33-year-old Philemon Essien went into hiding after he and seven others attacked and robbed two scrap dealers who had gone to Mpohor to do business on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

A police report narrated that the scrap dealers [victims] Haruna Dayan and Abdul Rauf, both residents of Kansaworodo a suburb of Sekondi on Saturday went to the Mpohor Township to look for scraps to buy when they were attacked and robbed.

“The former reported that same day at about 1200hrs whilst going round in search of scrap metals to buy they were attacked by eight (8) men armed with locally made pistol and cutlasses, on board opel taxi cab with reg no. WR 3186 – 14. That in the process, one of the armed men cut the complainant’s pocket with a knife and made away with his GHc1200”, the report read.

Following the report, the Mpohor Police Command activated a search for the suspects.

While at it the youth of Ayiem a nearby town, who had also heard the news and had volunteered to help with the search for the suspects, alerted the police that they have been able to apprehend four of them except Philemon Essien who is armed with a locally manufactured gun.

The patrol team then proceeded to the River Butre where Philemon was being held up by the youth of Ayiem and after minutes of exchange of gunfire was overpowered and arrested.

“In the course of the exchange of fire, Philemon Essien sustained a gunshot wound in his left hand”.

According to the report, suspect Philemon Essien who sustained the gun shot on the hand and suspect Emmanuel Yaley who was severely beaten by the youth of Ayiem in the course of arrest were rushed to Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital where they were admitted for treatment under Police guard.

The Mpohor Police Command assured that efforts are being made to apprehend the two other suspects who are on the run.

In the meantime, all the arrested suspects will be arraigned before the District magistrate court on Monday 10/1/2022 on a holding charge of robbery to be remanded for investigation to continue.

They are Philemon Essien 33years, Emmanuel Yaley 25years, Mohammed Sumaila 29years, Evans Amarh 25years, Patrick Aboah 25years and Augustine Nana Abaka 27years.

---3news.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
A/R: Husband, wife, three children and an in-law all die in road accident at Hwediem
09.01.2022 | Social News
Mali junta leaders make new request for four year transition period
09.01.2022 | Social News
AFCON 2021: Algeria defeat is behind us; we are focused on beating Morocco — Milovan Rajevac
09.01.2022 | Social News
Akufo-Addo’s relatives did not use presidential jet for UK shopping trip - GAF
09.01.2022 | Social News
2021 AFCON: We will deliver AFCON Trophy with our last blood — Dede Ayew
09.01.2022 | Social News
ECOWAS holds meeting on Mali in Accra
09.01.2022 | Social News
Water supply to Cape Coast cuts by 40% due to illegal mining activities — GWCL
09.01.2022 | Social News
Afenyo-Markin calls for unity to protect country's enviable democracy
09.01.2022 | Social News
Connect Jama community to national grid — Assemblyman to Bui Power
09.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line