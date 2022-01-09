ECOWAS holds meeting on Mali in Accra

Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are meeting in Accra to consider the proposal by Mali's transitional authorities to hold elections in four years.

The regional bloc had given the Malian authorities a deadline of February 27, 2022, to hold elections and return the crisis-torn country to constitutional rule.

But the Malian Authorities have proposed a four-year return to constitutional rule in a letter submitted to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ECOWAS Chairman, on January 7, 2022.

President Akufo-Addo is putting the proposal before the Heads of State for consideration and action.

Mali's transitional authorities had initially recommended that the country's transition period run for five years.

It, however, on September 7, 2022, modified that decision and opted for a four year transitional period.

“Excellencies, it is this decision that we are meeting to review to determine whether it complies with the agreement reached on September 15, 2020, and embodied in the transition charter and more fundamentally whether it conforms to the Community principles as enshrined in the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance,” President Akufo-Addo, said at the opening of the meeting.

“It is my expectation that we will take the appropriate decision that will advance the future of Mali and our community …National, Regional and International stakeholders are all awaiting the results of our meeting.

“I will, therefore, hope that the outcomes of our deliberations will contribute to promoting democracy and consolidating peace and security in Mali and our region,” he said.

The last ordinary submit of the ECOWAS Presidents in Abuja last month, reiterated strong concerns on the transition process in Mali and the need for the authorities in Mali to respect the date of February 27, 2022 for holding elections.

The bloc indicated its intention to review the state of preparation of the Malian transitional government towards compliance to the agreed deadline for the conclusion of the transition and the restoration of constitutional democratic order.

It stated that if it was not satisfied with the state of progress by the Malian authorities, it would undertake additional sanctions to ensure compliance.

GNA