Afenyo-Markin calls for unity to protect country's enviable democracy

Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, First Deputy Majority Leader, has called on all Ghanaians to join hands to protect the country's enviable democracy.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, made the call in an address he delivered at a ceremony at Effutu Essuekyir in Effutu Municipality where more than 50 hard working teachers, schools, staff of the education directorate, and retirees were honored.

The event under the theme, “Motivating the teacher: The role of Stakeholders”, was organized by the Municipal Education Directorate and solely sponsored by the MP to motivate and also encourage other teachers to work harder to be recognized and horned.

The MP said it was prudent for the citizens to perform their civic responsibilities well while politicians worked to enhance the welfare of the citizenry and not engage in corrupt practices to the detriment of the country.

He said, politicians must tell the electorate the truth to let them know the real situation of the state of affairs and stop pretending that all was well just because they wanted to hold on to office.

Mr Afenyo-Markin called on his constituents to rally behind him to bring more developmental projects to the area this year, including the construction of Children's Hospital at Effutu Gyangyanadze to serve the whole of Central Region

He thanked Neenyi Ghartey VII Effutu Oma Odefe, the Chief and elders of Gyangyanadze for releasing land to the government to build the children's referral hospital.

He said an ultra-modern Information, Communication, and Technology Center was under construction at Effutu OsubonPayin and hoped it will be completed and commissioned before this year's Aboakyer festival.

On Education: he announced that a 50- person capacity library block fully stocked with computers and a classroom block with offices have been constructed for Winneba Vocational Training School.

He further expressed gratitude to the teachers for properly grooming the children under their care and urged parents to encourage their wards to concentrate on their studies for them to become patriotic, responsible citizens in the society in the future.

