Connect Jama community to national grid — Assemblyman to Bui Power

Mr Jacob Pambo, the Assemblyman for Jama Electoral Area in the Bole District of the Savannah Region has appealed to Bui Power Authority, managers of the Bui Power Generating Station (BGS) to connect the Jama community situated within the Dam's enclave onto the national electricity grid.

He said though the operations of the Dam had opened the area, with enhanced roads, lighting systems, and booming economic activities, electricity ought to be extended to the Jama community.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-lines of inter-community games held in the town, Mr Pambo also appealed to the government and the BPA to expand the Jama Health center and build more classrooms in the area.

The BPA organised the games, which were aimed at strengthening community relations, and the existing peaceful coexistence between the people within the dam's enclave.

In all, four resettlement communities, including Jama and Gborlekame in the Bole District and Bui and Bongase in the Banda District of the Bono Region participated in the ladies and men football.

Prizes, including medals, football, and jerseys, as well as trophies, were presented to the participating communities.

Mr Pambo expressed concern about rising population growth in the area, saying the increase in population had put pressure on the health facility, and created congestion at the existing classroom blocks in the area.

He said the health center in the required urgent but standard maternity block, saying the population in the area had grown from 2,000 in 2011 to more than 6,000 in 2021.

“The situation is creating congestion in most of the classrooms with a classroom containing more than 60 pupils and students”, Mr Pambo added.

Mr Pambo expressed concern about rising youth unemployment in the area and appealed to the BPA to expand the scope of its employable skill training programmes to benefit more of the teeming unemployed youth.

Responding to the concerns, Mr Salifu Wumbilla, the Director of Estate, BPA, assured the authority's commitment to addressing many of the teething development challenges within the enclave.

He said the BPA cherished its cordial relationship with the resettlement communities, and promised to push forward infrastructure and invest in human development in the area.

Mr Wumbilla advised the youth in the area to be interested and enroll in the authority's employable skill training activities to fetch themselves jobs and enhance their socio-economic livelihoods as well.

