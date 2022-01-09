Residents of Ada to demonstrate against Ada Songor Lagoon privatisation

Scores of Ada indigenes in both Ada West and East District have declared their intentions to demonstrate on Thursday, January 13, 2022, to register their displeasure over the lease of the Ada Songor Lagoon to a private investor.

The demonstration expected to start from Big - Ada Lenobinya and would finally end at Kasseh Main Station is being spearheaded by Ada Youth Alliance.

Nene Amos Martefinya Martey III a traditional leader explained in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ada that the Ada Vacuum Salt which was under the control of the government was leased out and not the whole Ada Songor Lagoon.

According to Nene Martey III, the purpose of the demonstration was to remind the chiefs and the government about the part of the Songor Lagoon that was leased to the private investor.

“The purpose of this demonstration is to inform our chiefs and the government that we are not against the lease of the lagoon but we want the private investor to focus on the Ada Vacuum Salt alone not the entire region of the Ada Songor Lagoon,” he noted.

GNA