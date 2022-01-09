UE/R: Notorious armed robber grabbed at Sandema

09.01.2022 LISTEN

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Surveillance team of the Upper East Regional Police Command, through an intelligence-led operation, has on Saturday, January 8 arrested Abdulai Issaka Achalicaab, a notorious armed robber at Sandema.

Police said its reports show that Abdulai Issaka Achalicaab has been behind a series of robberies at Sandema, Fumbisi and other surrounding enclaves.

He is also on the Police wanted list for jumping bail in a robbery case pending trial before a Court in Bolga since 2020.

Further details established that the suspect is responsible for the robbery in Kadema which occurred on July 24, 2021, in which a victim was severely wounded.

During the special operation, the Police recovered from the suspect three unregistered motorbikes believed to have been robbed from others and used for his robbery expeditions.

The Police commend the Upper East Regional Command for their efforts in pursuing criminals in the region for the safety of the public.

— Classfmonline.com