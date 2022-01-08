FDA has not registered any cannabis-containing product for clinical and industrial use

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has not registered any cannabis-containing product for clinical or industrial use in Ghana.

The public must report the sale of any unregistered products to the FDA.

This is in a reaction to a Ghana News Agency story that was published on January 5, 2020 with the headline: “Medicinal marijuana, effective painkiller for chronic pain- Biochemist”.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, the FDA said “The attention of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has been drawn to a media post circulating within the public domain by a biochemist, Dr George Cobla, purported to be affiliated with the FDA.

“The FDA would like to bring to the attention of the public that, Dr George Cobla is neither a staff of the institution nor has he been authorized to represent the FDA in this regard”.

It said “The use of cannabis for medical and industrial purposes is legal in Ghana in accordance with the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) and the Narcotics Control Commission (NCC) Act, 2020 (Act 1019).

The FDA, therefore, regulates the importation and distribution of cannabis-containing products (e.g., cannabinoid oils, CBD capsules etc.) and cosmetics (e.g., hemp creams/oils) in line with the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851).”

Meanwhile, Dr Cobla has also stated categorically that he did not grant any interview to the GNA reporter.

The Ghana News Agency will therefore like to apologize to both the staff and Management of the FDA and Dr Cobla for the inconvenience caused.

The GNA has accordingly pulled down the story from its website.

We shall accordingly hold our reporter responsible for the misrepresentation of facts and cause of harm to your reputation.

GNA