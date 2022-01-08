ModernGhana logo
Hunting expedition turns tragic as hunter shoots colleague dead

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Yao Papa Domie, age 31, is assisting the Police at Kpeve in the murder of a fellow hunter at Vume in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region, when they went on hunting expedition, on Thursday.

The suspect told Police he mistook his colleague for a game and shot him.

According to the Police statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Ho, the victim, Eric Sonka died instantly.

The deceased body has been deposited at the morgue of the Peki Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Suspect is currently in Police custody and would be charged court as soon as investigation was completed.

GNA

