Man allegedly commits suicide at Awudome

A man, believed to be in his early 40s, has allegedly committed suicide, at Awudome Cemetery, in Accra.

The deceased, who had a well-shaved hair and beard, dressed in a pair of black trousers with a grey pullover and wearing a pair of black slippers, was found hanging from a tree at the cemetery.

He wore what appeared to be a wedding ring, while a dagger's cover hung out of his back pocket and had his tongue protruding out of his mouth.

A few residents of Awudome Estate, in Accra, and passers-by, rushed to the scene in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the body at about 6:40am.

While some of the onlookers suspected foul play, others opined that he might have ended it all “to run away from the pressures of life.”

Some motorists, who operate around the vicinity, said the deceased was not familiar to them.

The Kaneshie Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Edward Faakye Kumi, confirmed the incident to the media yesterday.

He said the police at about 7:00am received information about the suicide, and a team of experts from the Criminal Investigation Department at the police headquarters was deplored to the scene.

ACP Kumi said the team found the deceased hanging from a tree at the cemetery and conveyed it to the Police Hospital mortuary for investigations.

He said no identity card, mobile phone, or suicide note were found on the deceased, and gave the assurance that efforts were underway to trace the relatives of the deceased.

ACP Kumi appealed to the public to provide reliable information on the deceased to the police.

