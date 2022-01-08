KNUST resolves accommodation challenges for freshers

08.01.2022 LISTEN

The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in collaboration with the school's Student Representative Council (SRC) have stepped up measures to address challenges first year students face in accessing accommodation.

The university as part of efforts to address the perennial accommodation problems for freshers has reserved all traditional halls and in-campus hostels for level 100 students reporting for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The decision according to the university was to check the situation where first year students are forced to pay exorbitant hostel fees due to lack of accommodation.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with this reporter, the SRC president for KNUST Mecheal Abuah disclosed that all in-campus hostels have also been reserved to serve first year students.

He added that the school have also set up a desk at the Dean of Student's Office to assist students and parents who are still finding it difficult to get accommodation.

"This year's admission process has been one of the best as the University's management and the SRC took time to address all the petty changes students face in gaining admission particularly accommodation.

"The university prior to the opening of the admissions process created an online platform for all freshers to assist them with their accommodation issues and I believe the decision has really paid off," he stated.

Mr Abuah further noted that like previous years where students get stranded with no hope of getting a place to lodge, this year's situation is very smooth.

Micheal Abuah however admitted the university generally has accommodation deficit and called on the management of the school to address the problem.

He appealed to private developers to invest in hostels in and around the school as the leadership of the facility are ready to provide them with lands.