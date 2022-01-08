Akufo-Addo to cut sod for STEM Academy in Accra

As part of Government's agenda to leverage Science and Technology for socio-economic transformation, President Nana Akufo-Addo to cut the sod for the building of a Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Senior High School in Accra on January 12, 2022.

The academy when completed will be a 21st century Senior High School for STEM education.

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum said sod will be cut for other communities in the coming days as the Ministry of Education is repositioning education anchored on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

He noted that his outfit is poised to work together with contractors to complete work within schedule.