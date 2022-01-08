COP Maame Tiwaa appointed EOCO boss

08.01.2022 LISTEN

Report reaching this portal indicates that former Director-General, Police Professional and Standards Bureau (PPSB) of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has been appointed Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Her appointment letter from the Presidency, DGN Online learnt was dated January 5, 2022 states that the former head of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police resumes work on Monday January 10, 2022.

She takes over from Steve Raymond Dapaa-Addo, a consummate lawyer who may be elevated to chair the EOCO board.

Maame Yaa Tiwaa was released from the Police by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to the Presidency for her latest assignment.

A letter dated December 13, 2021 from the Police Service, signed by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director General, Administration to Maame Tiwaa said “I am directed by the Inspector General of Police to release you from your current schedule and report to the Chief of Staff at the Presidency to be re-assigned

“Please accept the compliments of the Inspector General of Police.”

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, a former Director General of CID was later appointed Director General Welfare and member of POMAB, the highest decision-making body in the police, outside the Police Council which is chaired by the Vice President.

Until her latest appointment she was shoved to PPSB known as PIPS by the current IGP, a move that was seen as a demotion.

Maame Tiwaa was recruited into the Ghana Police Service on July 27, 1990, and rose through the ranks by dint of hard work and her desire to achieve higher academic laurels.

When she passed out, she was first posted to the Police Hospital Accounts Section as a constable.

After the 18 months probation, she was promoted to the rank of a Sergeant in 1992 because she enlisted with a Diploma in Business Studies Accounting Option which she obtained at the Kumasi Polytechnic between 1988 and 1990.

Having been promoted to Sergeant, she enrolled with the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana in 1995 and passed the Level Two examinations successfully and was promoted to Chief Inspector. This granted her a direct entry to the Police College in October 1998.

In May 1999, out of a class of 48 (46 men and two women), she was adjudged the All Round Best Cadet and the Best Student in Humanities making her the second female to take that award at that time.

In recognition of her remarkable accomplishment, a special staff of honour was ordered from the United Kingdom (UK) by the then Inspector General of Police (IGP) which was presented to her by the late Professor Evans Atta Mills who was then the Vice President.

Along the line, she was made the administrator at the Police Hospital when the person in charge went on a Peace Keeping Mission.

Later, she also had the opportunity to go on a Peace Mission in Kosovo where she acted as the Logistics and Finance Officer for Missing Persons Unit.

With her international peacekeeping operations experience in Kosovo under her staff belt, she was posted to the Police Headquarters Finance section.

She was granted a three-year study leave to pursue a programme in the UK with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

COP Yaa Tiwaa, who by this time had demonstrated a knack for excellence in the academic area, passed all her papers before the stipulated time and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2006.

---DGN online