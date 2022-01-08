EduWatch commends GES for sacking officers involved in exam malpractice

The Africa Education Watch (EduWatch) has applauded the move by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to have 11 of its staff sacked for their involvement in examination malpractices during the 2020 BECE and WASSCE.

The management of Ghana Education Service through a letter dated September 24, 2021, directed various education directorate heads to interdict 11 staff pending a final decision to terminate their contracts.

Speaking on the decision in an interview with Starr FM on Saturday, January 8, 2022, the Programs Officer for Africa Education Watch, Kwesi Nimo Jnr says the move by GES is in the right direction.

“It’s notable to commend this very action because it’s been quite long since we had these occurrences, usually these ones’s go unpunished. But this particular directive is an indication that going forward stringent measures are going to be put in place to at least ensure that people are deterred from engaging in examination malpractices in a way to curb the malpractices themselves,” he said.

According to Kwesi Nimo Jnr, GES should consider prosecuting the affected officials should a criminal case be proven.

“..we believe that primarily this move is okay enough punishment. Otherwise, if the investigation proves that there were other criminal activities that they were engaged in, in this regard we believe that prosecution is another action to explore,” he added.

The 11 officers include one from Oti Region, one from Bono Region, five from Greater Accra, four from Ashanti Region.