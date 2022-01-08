Bawumia mourns death of Ishmael Ashitey

08.01.2022 LISTEN

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed sadness over the demise of the immediate past Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey.

The Vice President in a Facebook post expressed his condolences to the family of the former Minister and Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Greater Accra region ahead of the 2016 elections.

He write on his timeline that “My condolences to the Ashitey family on the passing of Mr. Ishmael Ashitey, who was an ex- Minister of State, former Tema East MP and NPP regional chairman. My thoughts are with them at this difficult period.

“May Hon. Ishmael Ashitey’s soul rest in peace.”

The former Greater Accra Regional Minister and Member of Parliament, Tema East, passed away Friday evening January 7, 2022 at International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), Tema.

He left behind a wife and four children.

Until his death, he was lacing his boot to contest for National Chairman of the party in the forthcoming NPP primaries.

—DGN online