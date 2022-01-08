V/R: 20-years-old man allegedly murders 12-year-old boy over Ghc100 at Awate Todzi

08.01.2022 LISTEN

A 20-year-old man, Alhassan Kossi has been picked up by the Anfoega District Police for allegedly murdering a 12-year old boy at Awate Todzi near Anfoega.

The suspect is reported to have undertaken the dastardly act to cover up for stealing Ghc100 from the deceased's mother.

The incident which happened on January 2, 2022, at about 9:00 am in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region, saw the suspect arrested the following day; following Police intelligence.

The Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Volta Regional Police Command, DSP Efia Tenge confirming the incident revealed that the suspect is a neighbour of the deceased.

She narrated that on that fateful Sunday, January 02, suspect Alhassan Korsi sneaked into the room of the deceased’s mother and stole an amount of Ghc 100.00.

While he, the suspect was still undertaking the act, the deceased chanced on him. The deceased threatened to report the act to his mom.

The suspect will have none of that. In a bid to prevent the 12-year-old from carrying out the threat, the suspect attacked and allegedly strangled the deceased to death.

Police investigations revealed that the incident happened 100 meters away from the shop of the deceased’s mother.

On January 02, 2022, the deceased’s mother left earlier for the shop and asked her daughter and deceased to prepare and join her at the shop for church service.

They both obliged, but the deceased forgot to lock the doors to the house and was asked by his mother to return and secure the doors.

That was when he, the deceased, chanced on the suspect stealing from their room.

The mother and sister kept waiting for the deceased without any sign of his return.

This compelled his mother to follow up; only to meet him unconscious.

She shouted for help and some neighbours came to assist. The deceased was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Later the same day, the suspect joined mourners who thronged the home of the bereaved over the bizarre incident.

He specifically assisted in carrying the body into a vehicle which was sent to the morgue without others knowing what he had done.

On 03 January 2022, the Police received vital intelligence which linked the suspect to the death of the deceased. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

Upon interrogation, he confessed to strangling the boy to avoid being caught for stealing the Ghc100.

The police are preparing to put the suspect before the court in the coming days.