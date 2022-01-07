Cuba pledges to support education in Ghana

The Cuban Government has pledged to support the nation's transformation agenda through education.

Cuba's Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Anette Chao Garcia, said the Cuban Government was ready to support Ghana in the transformation of its economy through education development.

She explained that her office would soon engage the Ghana government through the Education Ministry on the specific areas of cooperation and support.

Mrs Anette Chao Garcia, announced this when she paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum in Accra on Wednesday.

'The people of Cuba are very happy with the state of development in Ghana so I am here to find means of contributing towards this noble achievement by the Government of Ghana.' She said.

Ambassador Garcia mentioned some of the areas they were looking at supporting such as the Special Education sector as well as supporting the development of the Government's Science, Technical, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) agenda which would help transform the economy so fast.

She stated of plans to offer grants to Ghanaian students to study in Cuba.

The Cuban Ambassador lauded Dr Adutwum for agreeing to come home to help with the development of the nation's education and called on all Ghanaians abroad to emulate the good example by Dr Adutwum.

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, on his part, said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo-led government was poised to turn around the fortunes of the nation through education development by boosting the training of the needed human capital to push the nation's development forward.

He explained that a lot of support was being offered by the Government towards improving the teaching and learning of STEM at all levels of education in the country to provide the right manpower to lead the nation's development.

Dr Adutwum said the nation could not be left out again in the fast development around the globe.

He lauded the Arab Development Bank for accepting to construct 15 STEM Academies across the country to complement the government effort at boosting the teaching and learning of STEM-related courses across the country.

Dr Adutwum said everything possible was being done by the Government to create a level playing field for all students to pursue courses of interest to contribute towards the development of the country and the world.

Background

Mrs Anette Chao Garcia is the first female Ambassador of Cuba to Ghana. She presented her letter of credence to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on 23rd November 2021.

She replaces Pedro Luis Despaigne Gonzalez whose duty tour ended in November, 2021.

Her courtesy call on the Education Minister was to introduce herself and interact with him on areas of interest and collaboration.

GNA