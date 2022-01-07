ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.01.2022 Social News

N/R: Night jamz banned in Tatale over fallen standard of education

N/R: Night jamz banned in Tatale over fallen standard of education
07.01.2022 LISTEN

Night jamz has been banned in Tatale in the Northern Region of Ghana by the Traditional Authority in the area.

This is due to the fallen standard of education in the district, a statement dated January 2, 2022, issued by the Paramount Chief of Tatale, Obore Gariba Yankosor II.

“It has been discovered that most of the youth engage in night jamz at the expense of their studies,” the statement said.

172022123614-wbreuihtto-tatale-1

172022123614-qulxoba442-tatale-1

“I wish to address the attention of the people of Tatale to a decision of the traditional authority of the traditional authority, assembly members , political leaders, security agencies and all concerned stakeholders on the suspension of night jamz,” the statement stressed.

172022123616-0g730m4yxt-tatale-2

172022123616-h40o2s6eey-tatale-2

However, it added, the jamz are permitted form 6AM to 6PM.

—3news.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Tamale Interchange 95% complete
07.01.2022 | Social News
We’re reviewing '31st night' prophecy videos; the guilty will be prosecuted – Police
07.01.2022 | Social News
You are exceptional politician, statesman – Dafeamekpor celebrates Bagbin 1-year as Speaker
07.01.2022 | Social News
ACP Lydia Donkor heads PIPS
07.01.2022 | Social News
Constitution Day: NCCE pushes for reforms to strengthen Ghana’s democracy
07.01.2022 | Social News
CFF-Ghana calls on CSOs to coordinate youth-led peace initiatives to tackle political vigilantism
07.01.2022 | Social News
Several gains made in 4th Republic but critical reforms needed — NCCE
07.01.2022 | Social News
Nandom outdoors paramount chief
06.01.2022 | Social News
SIM card re-registration waste of time – Sosu
06.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line