Children of Akufo-Addo's relative used presidential jet for Christmas shopping in UK — ASEPA boss alleges

The Executive Director for Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has alleged that the children of President Akufo-Addo's relative used the presidential jet to go for Christmas shopping in the UK.

According to him, the 10-day shopping trip took place between the 20th and 30th of December last year.

"So between the 20th and 30th of December, 2021..during the Christmas, the children of a close relative of the President took Ghana’s Presidential Jet the Falcon EX jet on a trip to the UK just for Christmas shopping," Mensah Thompson wrote in a Facebook post sighted by this portal.

He also noted that the children of the relative of the president didn't go on the fun-filled trip alone, but in the company of their friends.

"They didn't go alone, they went with their friends and partied in the sky all through the trip, taking snap videos and flaunting their lucky adventure," he added.

The outspoken government critic further called on some state institutions such as the National Security Ministry, Ghana Air Force, and the Defense Ministry to provide answers to why the presidential jet was put at the disposal of these "spoilt youngsters."

"The Ministry of National Security, the Ghana Airforce and the Civil Aviation Authority would have to provide answers to the good people of Ghana why a national security asset like the Presidential jet was left at the mercy of spoilt youngsters who went partying around the world playing in Ghana’s Presidential jet...," he emphasised.