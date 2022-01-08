ModernGhana logo
Read: Ablakwa's expectation from govt to NABCO, NSS, others

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said he expects the Akufo-Addo- Buwumia led government to redeem its outstanding promises to NABCO trainees, national service personnel, teacher trainees, nursing trainees, frontline healthcare workers and newly recruited workers.

In a Facebook post of what appears to be his 2022 expectations, Mr. Ablakwa said he expects that in the New Year, President Akufo-Addo would listen to the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians, including experts, civil society organizations, religious bodies, and political parties

“Government must in this month of January redeem its long outstanding obligations to NABCO trainees, national service personnel, teacher trainees, nursing trainees, frontline healthcare workers and newly recruited workers. In addition, the 4% wage increases across the board for 2021 must be honored. Arrears to thousands of workers especially teachers are most repugnant. Government must foster better labor relations with organized labor and show them more respect and empathy".

Meanwhile, NABCO beneficiaries across the country have not received their outstanding arrears since September 2021.

