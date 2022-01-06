ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nandom outdoors paramount chief

By Reporter
Social News Nandom outdoors paramount chief
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The people of Nandom Traditional Area in the Upper West Region, have outdoored Naa Nibenee Langdinedome Pozentaa Chiir VIII as their new Paramount Chief at a colourful ceremony at the Nandom Naa’s Palace.

He was outdoored to the citizens on Sunday, December 12, 2021 amidst traditional rites at the Palace in accordance with Nandom traditional and kinship rules.

According to a statement released by Mr Peter Aabenyaa Deri, Head of the Chiir Royal Family of Nandom, Naa Nibenee Langdinedome Pozentaa Chiir VIII, who was known in private life as Godwin C.P. Nibene was duly enskinned by the Kingmakers on August 9, 2020 as the eighth Paramount Chief of Nandom.

Naa Pozentaa Chiir VIII worked in various capacities at the Bank of Ghana between 1976 and 2003, and then later with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) from 2010 to 2015, when he went on voluntary retirement.

He succeeds Naa (Dr) Puoure Puobe Chiir VII, known in private life as Dr Charles Puoure Imoru, who reigned on the Nandom Skin between 1985 and 2018.

Nandom Traditional Area, a predominantly farming community nestled close to Ghana’s border with northern neihgbours, Burkina Faso and largely adherents to the Catholic faith has the highest number of Medical Doctors per capita, compared to all other towns in Ghana.

Naa Pozentaa Chiir VIII hopes to bring together citizens from both home and in the Ghanaian Diaspora for the speedy development of the area.

One of his cardinal concerns is “to also ensure a peaceful coexistence between all the citizens of Nandom, which is the only way development can be guaranteed in the area.”

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
SIM card re-registration waste of time – Sosu
06.01.2022 | Social News
UN Peacekeeping welcomes step by Ghana to fight sexual exploitation, abuse by UN personnel
06.01.2022 | Social News
Team KNUST places 3rd in maiden edition of DI-HACK 2021
06.01.2022 | Social News
Police investigating prophecies that may have flouted directive
06.01.2022 | Social News
Omanhene of Agogo Traditional Area confers “Obrempong” title on ZoDF boss
06.01.2022 | Social News
Nana Akuoko Sarpong commends Akufo-Addo for Agogo Zongo Astro Turf
06.01.2022 | Social News
Obuasi: Death of half-penis 'rapist' brings joy to victim
06.01.2022 | Social News
Couple beats daughter to death for bedwetting in Western Region
06.01.2022 | Social News
Takoradi: I didn’t search any accident car for metal – Journalist allegedly assaulted by police
06.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line