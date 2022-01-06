ModernGhana logo
Time for advanced intelligence integrations: The end of smartphones

By Atianashie Miracle A & Chukwuma Chinaza Adaobi & Sunday Ogar
Humans will no longer utilize smartphones by 2040. Instead, powerful brain-computer interfaces will connect their brains directly to the internet. When someone wants to get information, call a buddy, switch on a light, or order a meal, they have to think about it, and it will happen. AIl algorithms will work in tandem with regular brain functioning, assisting individuals in learning new skills, managing their lives, and doing strenuous activities.

The cloud, like our cellphones now, will become an extension of each person's brain, except that all information will be seamlessly incorporated into our conscious awareness of the world around us.

Consider whether your manager could tell whether you were paying attention during your previous Zoom meeting. Consider how you would prepare your next presentation if you could just use your thoughts. Because of the advancement of brain-computer connections, these situations may become a reality in the near future (BCIs).

To put it simply, a BCI serves as a link between your brain and an external device. To accomplish so, we now rely primarily on electroencephalography (EEG), a set of procedures for measuring the brain's electrical activity. However, this is changing. It is now feasible to examine brain data and extract significant brain patterns using several sensors and advanced algorithms. No surgical intervention is required to monitor brain activity using a non-invasive device. In reality, most existing and widespread BCIs, such as wearing headbands and earphones, are non-invasive.

Initially, the development of BCI technology was centered on assisting paralyzed persons in controlling assistive equipment with their thoughts. However, new use cases are constantly being discovered. BCIs, for example, are increasingly being employed as a neurofeedback training technique to improve cognitive function. I anticipate that a rising number of professionals will use BCI technologies to enhance their work performance. For example, your BCI may detect that your attention level is too low compared to the significance of a certain meeting or assignment and provide you with an alarm. It may also adjust the lighting in your office based on how stressed you are, or it may prohibit you from driving your corporate car if sleepiness is detected.

