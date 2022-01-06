Police investigating prophecies that may have flouted directive

The Ghana Police Service has thanked the general public for the support given to the directive against the publication of death prophecies usually on 31st December watch night service.

The Police however said in a statement that, videos containing some prophecies that are deemed to have violated the directive have been forwarded to the service.

“Police have begun analyzing these videos to ascertain whether any of them is in breach of the laws of the country,” portions of the statement issued on Thursday, January 6 said.