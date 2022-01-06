Court remands couple for killing 4-year-old daughter over bed-wetting

A Court in Enchi in the Western North Region of Ghana has remanded a couple into Police custody for killing their 4-year-old daughter over her bed-wetting problem.

The sad demise of the school girl identified as Francisca Etuteh occurred last Tuesday at Yakase in the Aowin Municipality.

The parents, Effah Donaldson, age 34, and Salome Oteku, age 27, who are now suspects in the case reportedly beat the deceased daughter till she collapsed after bed-wetting.

Unlike a previous punishment where she was placed on hot water, Francisca Etuteh this time around also broke her arm through the beatings and had to be rushed to Aowin community clinic.

While receiving treatment, she passed on.

With the attention of the Police drawn to a plot by the couple to secretly bury the deceased daughter, they took up the matter and managed to arrest Effah Donaldson and Salome Oteku earlier this week.

"We arrested the mother and father and picked the body as well to the mortuary. The mother and father were brought to the Police station and interviewed for information. It was there they told us that the child has been urinating in the night frequently on the bed.

“They woke her up in the morning and tried to make her stop urinating. The first time she urinated they placed her on hot water. Then the second one they beat her and she collapsed and rushed to the hospital. It was there when she was undergoing treatment that she passed on,” ACP Henry Bacho who is the Enchi Divisional Police Commander narrated to Citi News on Thursday evening.

Having been put before Court today, the couple has been remanded into Police custody to reappear on January 13, 2022.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased girl has been deposited at the Enchi government hospital.