Desist from indiscriminate sales of stool lands — Asafoatsegua Oman V to Mankralo of Old Ningo

Nene Abgasi Zuta V, the newly enstooled Mankralo of the Old Ningo Traditional Area of the Greater Accra Region has been advised not to engage in the sale of stool lands.

The Asafoatsegua Oman V (Senior Warlord) of the Kabiawem Clan in the Old Ningo Traditional Area gave the advice during the enstoolment and outdooring of the Mankralo said indiscriminate sales of stool lands have been the foundation of disputes and litigation in the region.

The Asafoatsegua Oman revealed that the era under which traditional leaders sold stool lands indiscriminately and most often without being accountable to the people was past gone, “stool lands are entrusted into the hands of leaders for protection for future generation”.

He added that the newly enstooled Mankralo has a responsibility to protect all the stool land for the people of the Old Ningo Traditional Area.

According to the Old Ningo Warlord, the traditional area lags as far as development was concerned saying that the enstoolment of the substantive Mankralo was the first step to change the fortunes of the people of the area.

Asafoatsegua Oman urged Nene Agbasi to all times work in the interest of the people and must not be seen engaging himself in unacceptable acts in the area.

The Chiefs and people of the Old Ningo Traditional area in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region have enstooled Nene Agbasi Zutah V known in private life as Mr Moses Tetteh Zutah from the Kabiawem clan as a new Mankralo after 41 years.

GNA