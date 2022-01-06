ModernGhana logo
06.01.2022 Headlines

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
SIM re-registration: MTN to deploy mobile teams to curb long queues at service centres
06.01.2022 LISTEN

Ghana’s leading telecommunications company, MTN has taken the decision to rollout measures to decongest its Service Centres for the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise.

The re-registration of SIM cards with the Ghana Card commenced in October 2021 and expected to continue to the end of March 2022.

Ghanaians are asked to re-register their SIM card with the Ghana Card or have it become dormant after the end of the deadline.

In the last few weeks, Service Centers of the various network providers have been flood with thousands of Ghanaians trooping in on daily basis to have their SIM cards re-registered.

Amid the inconveniences, MTN Ghana has decided to deploy mobile teams into the communities across the country to help decongest its Service Centres.

Addressing journalist through a virtual media briefing on Thursday, January 6, 2022, Mr. Abubakar Mohammed, General Manager, Regional Sales & Distribution Southern Ghana for MTN Ghana said, “Going forward, to decongest we will have almost 200 community activations happening across the country and at the same time we will have the mobile teams that will also be going to the institutions to support them with the reregistration exercise.”

Mr. Abubakar Mohammed continued, “We also have in plan to increase our devices to support the activations. So all these put together we believe we will be able to decongest our service Centres and also help customers.”

For customers to help MTN Ghana smoothen the process even more, Ghanaians who are yet to re-register their SIM cards are encouraged to finish with the first step of the process before visiting the service centres or any of the mobile activation points.

Customers can do that by dialing *404# and following the prompt to link their numbers with the Ghana Card to generate the unique code needed to finalise the re-registration.

TOP STORIES

