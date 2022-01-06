A/R: 5 armed robbers killed in gun battle with police

Five armed robbers have been gunned down in a gun battle with the Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region.

The incident took place at Bakoye New Site in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Six others have been arrested by the police and assisting with investigation.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that the incident occurred Thursday, January 6, 2022 when the suspected armed men attempted to attack a mining dealer in the community but luck eluded them as the Anti-Robbery Squad of the Regional Police Command raided the area upon a tip-off.

According to sources, the police stormed the community on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, but the operation ended in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to a police source, the armed robbers suddenly emerged and started firing at the police when the police also returned fire and in the process, overpowered the robbers, killing five out of the six robbers.

The remaining one is currently at large and wanted by the police.

Bodies of the five robbers have been conveyed and deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), for preservation and identification.

The case is being handled by the Regional Command.

In a related development, a special Anti-Robbery intelligence-led operations which were carried out throughout the country in the past 48 hours has led to the arrest ofsix suspected robbers.

According to a statement issued by the police Thursday January 6, 2022, similar operations are in progress in the Northern and Western North Regions.

---Citinewsroom