ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Man arrested for allegedly sodomising 15-year-old boy at Atasamanso

Crime & Punishment Man arrested for allegedly sodomising 15-year-old boy at Atasamanso
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A 22-year-old man Daniel Odame alias Churchill has been picked up by the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service for the alleged sodomy of a 15-year-old boy.

He was arrested together with a suspected accomplice Francis Arhin, aged 24.

Confirming the incident to the media Police Prosecutor Inspector Oparebea Amoko said: “Today the accused persons were before court and they pleaded not guilty on all accounts.”

According to the Court documents, the 22-year-old man was arrested at Atasamanso in Kumasi on Friday, 22 October 2021 following a report by the parent of one of the victims.

He was arrested together with his accomplice who was found in the same room with a 17-year-old boy on that day.

The two appeared before a Kumasi Circuit Court on Wednesday, 5 January 2022 for an in-camera hearing.

The first accused was charged with defilement and aiding and abetting unnatural carnal knowledge.

His accomplice was also charged with unnatural carnal knowledge.

The first accused was remanded into police custody for allegedly defiling the 15-year-old boy and to reappear before the court on Wednesday, 25 January 2022.

His accomplice was however granted a bail of GHS50,000.

--- classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Six armed robbers arrested, 5 killed in special anti-robbery intelligence-led operation
06.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Social media student grabbed with narcotics
06.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Mechanic faces court over threat of death
06.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Court denies 12 Bawku suspects bail
06.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
36-year-old man jailed 25 years for robbery
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Nurse grabbed over illegal abortions granted GHC600,000 bail
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Court grants 27-year-old man bail for causing harm
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Loading boy jailed 10 years for robbery
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
V/R: Police arrest man for setting house of relative on fire
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line