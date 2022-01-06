We are ready to tolerate the slings, arrows thrown at us – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says he is unperturbed about the numerous attacks that have come his way and that of his government in recent times.

He said he understands the huge task of bettering the lives of Ghanaians as President of the land.

The President and his administration have faced criticism over its management of the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

Speaking at a special church service for the first family at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said he will work to make things better for Ghanaians with the help of God.

This is in line with comments by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who assured that the government is committed to ensuring a turnaround of the economy in 2022; following shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic, things will normalize.

On the criticism, President Akufo-Addo said, “it enables us to be able to tolerate many of the slings and arrows that are thrown at us in this house.”

President Akufo-Addo added that his administration remained open to criticism, regardless of the intent.

“We see this as part of the work we have to do for the people of Ghana, and we prepared to be open to all kinds of statements; some malicious, some in good faith. But then we take it all on board.”

“We are trying to build an open society and a nation that guarantees freedoms of all sorts, so those who are in the front of it have to have the temperament and psyche that enables them to tolerate whatever is said and in many cases be able to divine some hidden truths in what is said,” the president said.

