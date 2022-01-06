ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We are ready to tolerate the slings, arrows thrown at us – Akufo-Addo

Headlines We are ready to tolerate the slings, arrows thrown at us – Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo says he is unperturbed about the numerous attacks that have come his way and that of his government in recent times.

He said he understands the huge task of bettering the lives of Ghanaians as President of the land.

The President and his administration have faced criticism over its management of the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

Speaking at a special church service for the first family at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said he will work to make things better for Ghanaians with the help of God.

This is in line with comments by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who assured that the government is committed to ensuring a turnaround of the economy in 2022; following shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic, things will normalize.

On the criticism, President Akufo-Addo said, “it enables us to be able to tolerate many of the slings and arrows that are thrown at us in this house.”

President Akufo-Addo added that his administration remained open to criticism, regardless of the intent.

“We see this as part of the work we have to do for the people of Ghana, and we prepared to be open to all kinds of statements; some malicious, some in good faith. But then we take it all on board.”

“We are trying to build an open society and a nation that guarantees freedoms of all sorts, so those who are in the front of it have to have the temperament and psyche that enables them to tolerate whatever is said and in many cases be able to divine some hidden truths in what is said,” the president said.

---citinewsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
SIM re-registration: MTN to deploy mobile teams to curb long queues at service centres
06.01.2022 | Headlines
GES sacks 11 staff over examination malpractices during 2020 BECE, WASSCE
06.01.2022 | Headlines
No more fufu Ghc5, chicken Ghc2 because of this insensitive, very ridiculous gov't – Adongo goes wild on benchmark value reversal
06.01.2022 | Headlines
Deadline for SSNIT and NIA Numbers merger extended to June 30
06.01.2022 | Headlines
IGP interdicts five officers captured extorting money from drivers
06.01.2022 | Headlines
Asamankese: Five policemen interdicted for allegedly assaulting and planting ‘weed’ on driver
06.01.2022 | Headlines
Mahamas open book of condolence for late brother
06.01.2022 | Headlines
Stop tickling yourself; you’re not being prosecuted over anti-budget campaign – AG to Ato Forson
06.01.2022 | Headlines
We are appalled, gov’t decision to reverse benchmark value is insensitive and callous – NDC
06.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line