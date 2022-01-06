GES sacks 11 staff over examination malpractices during 2020 BECE, WASSCE

06.01.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has disclosed that it has decided to sack 11 staff found guilty of examination malpractices during the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The management of Ghana Education Service has taken the decision in reference to a report from the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) on alleged exams malpractice by some of its officers during the WASSCE and BECE, 2020.

The 11 officers include one from Oti Region, one from Bono Region, five from Greater Accra, four from Ashanti Region were invited to appear before a committee at the GES Headquarters, Accra for a hearing over the allegations of their engagement in examination malpractice.

During the hearing, they admitted the act contrary to Section 3.32(III) of the Code of Conduct for staff of Ghana Education Service.

In view of that, management directs that the appointment of the officers be terminated from the GES in line with Section 4.3(IV) as contained in the Code of Conduct for the staff of GES.

Before the termination of contracts take effect, GES has written to Director Generals in Regions where the affected teachers work asking that they be interdicted.

“Since the terminated of appointment requires the endorsement of the Ghana Education Service Council, the officers should be interdicted forthwith pending the final determination of the matter by GES council which will be communicated to you in due course,” part of the letter reads.

GES stresses that it has decided to sack the officers for the major misconduct as a deterrent to other staff of the Service.

Below is the GES letter with names of the sacked officers: