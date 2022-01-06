Six armed robbers arrested, 5 killed in special anti-robbery intelligence-led operation

06.01.2022 LISTEN

Five armed robbers have been killed and six arrested following a special anti-robbery operation by the Ghana Police Service.

This has been confirmed by the security agency through an official Facebook post on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

The statement notes that the special operations were carried out throughout the country in the last 48 hours.

“Series of special Anti-Robbery intelligence-led operations were carried out throughout the country in the past 48 hours.

“During the operations, 6 robbery suspects were arrested and five others killed in a gun battle with the Police,” part of a post on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service has said.

Meanwhile, the Police says similar operations are in progress in the Northern and Western North Regions respectively.

These series of special Anti-Robbery intelligence-led operations are parts of efforts by the Police to clamp down on robberies to make communities safer for the citizenry.