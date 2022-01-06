No more fufu Ghc5, chicken Ghc2 because of this insensitive, very ridiculous gov't – Adongo goes wild on benchmark value reversal

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Mr. Isaac Adongo has said the decision by government to reverse the benchmark value on imported goods into the country is not only insensitive but very ridiculous.

In a Facebook post reacting to the decision, Isaac Adongo says Ghanaians will no longer be able to buy ‘Fufu GHS5, and chicken GHS2.

This he says is because the import duty of chicken has significantly now gone up and prices on the Ghanaian market will make it expensive for consumers.

“Import duty on a 40 footer reefer container of chicken backs (cheapest chicken on the mkt) has increased by almost 100% from Ghc36k to Ghc71k. As for chicken thighs and drumsticks forget. No more fufu Ghc5, akoko Ghc2. 3 more just started.

“Ridiculous and insensitive,” Isaac Adongo emphasised.

For the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, the reversal of the benchmark value on imported goods is a wicked decision to punish Ghanaians with more hardships in a struggling economy.

The implementation of the reversal of the Benchmark Value will affect 43 selected items including rice, poultry, sugar, palm oil, toilet paper, mosquito coils, machetes, and vehicles among other goods.

Consumers are now expected to pay more for the affected goods on the Ghanaian market.