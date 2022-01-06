Social media student grabbed with narcotics

06.01.2022 LISTEN

The Eastern Regional Police Intelligence Department (RPID) has nabbed a 23-year-old student of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) and his girlfriend for displaying guns on social media and allegedly dealing in narcotics.

The suspects Samuel Oduro Amoah alias Tattoo Guy, 23, and his cohabiting girlfriend Sakina Abubakar, 25, a hairdresser were arrested on December 30, 2021, after fierce resistance.

Reports gathered indicated that on November 2, 2021, the Regional Police Command intercepted pictures and videos on social media in which suspect Oduro Amoah was displaying a weapon in public without authority.

The Regional Police Intelligence Department initiated an investigation and trailed the suspect to his residence at Monrovia, a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality.

Police laid surveillance on the suspect and established that he was peddling narcotic drugs.

On December 30, 2021, at about midday, ASP Martin Bawuah Dokyi leading four men proceeded to the suspect's residence to arrest him.

However, the suspect and his girlfriend resisted the arrest for about an hour before the police were able to gain access to the room and arrested them.

During the standoff, the girlfriend of the suspect Sakina Abubakar attempted to dispose of some substance in a transparent polythene bag through the back window but rescinded after seeing an armed police officer standing close to the window.

Police finally gained ingress into the room which the two suspects were arrested.

A search conducted in the room in the presence of a tenant who is a witness, retrieved a black MingXing Plastic pistol with No.P998 together with the said transparent polytene bag containing dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana, two cigarette lighters, and a matchbox.

The suspects have been arraigned before the Koforidua Circuit Court but the Prosecuting Officer Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio prayed the court to remand the suspects for further investigation which was granted.

—DGN online