Police praised for arresting reckless driver after citizen posts video on Facebook

The Ghana Police Service has received commendations on social media following the arrest of a driver whose recklessness in the road was captured in video by a citizen on Facebook.

The citizen attached the video to a complaint on the official Facebook page of the Service and the driver was traced and picked up.

Suspect driver Awal Mohammed, 31, has since been charged for court.

The incident happened on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Kwahu Fodoa in the Eastern Region.

Social media users could not hide their admiration for the police action, commending the Dampare-led administration for the renewed commitment to restore sanity on the roads.

Below are a few comments from users:

16202223610-qvmxpcb553-police-arrest-facebook-comments

16202223611-i4ep276gfa-police-arrest-facebook-comments

16202223611-0g730m4yxs-police-arrest-facebook-comments1

16202223611-ptkwn0y442-police-arrest-facebook-comments1

—3news.com

