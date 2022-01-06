Anesthetists strike: Ridge Hospital reduces daily surgeries from 25 to 4

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital, also known as Ridge Hospital, in Accra has reduced elective surgeries from 25 on daily basis to 4 during the 3-day strike of the certified registered anesthetists.

Medical Director of the facility, Dr Emmanuel Srofenyo tells 3news.com they are focusing only on emergencies and maternity until the striking anesthetists resume work.

Ahead of the suspension of the, Sarah Apenkroh Parku was at the Ridge Hospital and reported only two doctor anesthetists were on duty out of the 23 main force of anesthetists at the facility.

Aside the elective surgeries, on a daily basis the facility conducts 10 emergency surgeries and between 12 to 15 maternal surgeries.

