Times are hard, extend deadline for payment of fees – Edem Agbana to universities

The Deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, is urging the various public universities to consider an extension of the deadline for payment of school fees for fresh and continuing students.

He said this has become necessary due to the economic situation of the country and the difficulties many students are having in raising the funds to pay their fees.

Mr. Agbana urged the various education stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, to find a way to ease the burden on suffering parents and students.

“I have been a member of a University Council before. I have served on committees and boards of the University of Ghana and undoubtedly, the institutions need the money to run efficiently. However, I believe a two to four weeks extension won't cause any havoc to the schools,” he said.

He called on all stakeholders to take the issue up in order to prevent excellent students from forfeiting their admissions or their education because of the lack of funds.

Many tertiary institutions have set the second week of January 2022 as deadline for the payment of fees, which many parents and students have expressed concerns about due to the tight nature of the deadline.

The situation has led to many students raising funds on social media to meet the deadlines.

