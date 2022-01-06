UTAG threatens strike on January 10 over conditions of service

06.01.2022 LISTEN

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has announced a strike beginning from Monday, January 10.

The association in a statement indicated that at an emergency meeting held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of UTAG, among other things, reviewed and examined the response of the Chief Executive of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to its letter dated 11th November 2021.

The association had in the said letter requested for a copy of the report of the 2021 Labour Market Survey (LMS) and expressed the need for agreed timelines for the implementation of the LMS to be respected.

“It is unfortunate to report that the NEC of UTAG is yet to receive a copy of the 2021 Labour Market Survey (LMS) Report from the FWSC and considering that the LMS commenced in mid-2019, the pace of work leaves much to be desired,” it bemoaned.

“Members of the association who were present at the meeting took exception to the response from the FWSC, which suggested an unwillingness to release a copy of the report to UTAG for our study to enable us to plan our next line of action.”

They believe the unwillingness to release the report only serves to deepen the perception of lack of trust that has so far characterised their engagements.

The NEC of UTAG has thus resolved that failure of the Employer to adhere to the agreed timelines will compel the teacher union to withdraw teaching and related activities, effective January 10, 2022.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Employer to do the needful in the interest of industrial harmony on the campuses of our Public Universities.”

The NEC of UTAG further called on all university teachers in the country to remain calm and united to sustain the fight for better conditions of service for members.

UTAG wants a restoration of the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The union wants the 2012 conditions of service to peg the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

It says the current arrangement has reduced its members' basic premiums to $997.84.

—citinewsroom