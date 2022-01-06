ModernGhana logo
Obuasi: Popular half-penis 'rapist' dies after attack

25-year-old Emmanuel Ackon, who was hacked by some unknown assailants on Monday, December 27, 2021, has died.

The police have revealed the now-deceased was attacked a night after being involved in gambling.

“In his last moments, he revealed his assailants as disgruntled gang he had defeated in a gamble,” DSP Martin Asenso told Akoma FM on Tuesday, January 4.

He, however, could not disclose the full identity of his attackers, according to the police.

“He told us his assailants were supposed to pay him after winning the gamble but they failed only to attack him. He is now dead and we have duly informed his family,” DSP Asenso recounted.

Emmanuel Ackon dominated headlines in November 2020 after his penis was bitten by a lady in an attempted rape.

He was bailed by an Obuasi court in November last year but was in police custody waiting to meet the bail conditions.

He was attacked a week after meeting the bail condition.

—3news.com

