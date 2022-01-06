Deadline for SSNIT and NIA Numbers merger extended to June 30

The deadline for the merging of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and National Identification Authority (NIA) numbers has been extended to June 30, 2022.

This was contained in a press release from SSNIT issued on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

“The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has extended the deadline for Members of the Scheme to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers (Personal ID Numbers on their Ghana Cards) from 31st December, 2021 to 30th June, 2022,” part of the release reads.

As a result of the new directive, members who are yet to register for their Ghana Cards are entreated to do so in order to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers before 30th June, 2022.

From July 1, 2022, the Ghana Card will be the only identification recognised by the Trust.

This is in compliance with Regulation 7 (1) of the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012, L.I. 2111 which requires the use of the Ghana Card as identification for “transactions pertaining to individuals in respect of pensions” and “transactions that have social security implications”.

The Trust cautions that the Members of the public who fail to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers will be denying themselves access to pensions and other social security related services from SSNIT.

