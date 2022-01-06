ModernGhana logo
06.01.2022 Social News

A/R: Fire destroys properties in 11 rooms of Tafo Ahenbronum Home

A/R: Fire destroys properties in 11 rooms of Tafo Ahenbronum Home
Properties in eleven out of 14 bedrooms have been destroyed following a fire outbreak at a home in Tafo Ahenbronum in the Old Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The disturbing incident happened on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, as residents run for their lives.

From the reports gathered, the fire started in one of the rooms used as a production house for herbal medicine. The fire spread to the other rooms in the house.

Eventually, eleven out of the 14 rooms in the house caught fire before fire fighters managed to douse the fire.

While it is unclear what caused the fire outbreak, it has been confirmed that a lot of properties were destroyed including an amount of USD2,150 physical cash.

There were no casualties.

The fire fighters at the Breman Fire Station are currently investigating to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak.

Meanwhile, the public is being advised to be very careful about the use of fire at homes and at work places.

