Police drag dangerous driver to court after public reportage

After receiving a complaint from a member of the public, the Ghana Police has followed up to arrest a 31-year-old driver for dangerous driving.

The suspect, Awal Mohammed was reported to the Police by a road user who witnessed his careless and dangerous driving on the Accra-Kumasi road on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

After the Police received the complaint, it took up the matter and arrested the said driver of the vehicle with Registration Number GW 402 V.

In a release from the Ghana Police on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, it indicated that Awal Mohammed has been charged for Court for driving on the wrong side of the road, contrary to Regulation 106 (1) of the Road Traffic Regulations (RTR) 2012 L.I 2180.

In addition, he is facing charges such as careless and inconsiderate driving contrary to section 3 of Act 683/04 as amended by 761/08, as well as causing danger to other road users, contrary to section 22 of Act 683/04 as amended by 761/08.

The Police in commending the complainant, have also cautioned motorists to drive with due care and attention at all times to avoid road crashes.

