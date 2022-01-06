CETAG commences nationwide indefinite strike today

06.01.2022 LISTEN

The Colleges of Education Teachers' Association of Ghana (CETAG) has effective today, Thursday, January 6, 2022, commenced a strike action in all 46 colleges across the country.

In a statement from CETAG, it says the strike has become necessary following the failure by the government to comply by an agreement reached over the improvement of the conditions of service of its members.

“In an emergency National Council meeting of the Colleges of Education Teachers' Association of Ghana (CETAG) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the National Council unanimously agreed to embark on an indefinite strike across all forty-six (46) Ghanaian public Colleges of Education effective Thursday, January 6, 2022,” a statement from the association issued on Wednesday reads.

In the release, CETAG’s National Council says it has taken the decision to withdraw teaching, one of its main duties, as stipulated in the Harmonised Conditions for Colleges of Education.

The National Council of CETAG further charges all members to comply with the directive and lay down their tools until further notice.

