ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We are appalled, gov’t decision to reverse benchmark value is insensitive and callous – NDC

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines We are appalled, gov’t decision to reverse benchmark value is insensitive and callous – NDC
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the decision by the government to reverse the benchmark value on some imported goods into the country as insensitive and callous.

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi who addressed the media said the NDC is appalled by the government for taking such as wicked decision that will affect every Ghanaian.

Insisting that import duties are bound to become too high for importers, Sammy Gyamfi blasted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia while stressing that he is the most deceitful political actor in the history of the country.

“Don’t be deceived that the policy they have introduced is to support AGI and local manufacturers, it is not true the reason for the introduction of this draconian policy is revenue and nothing more. The government is ‘broke’ they have wasted all the money accrued to them and now they want to collect more from us even though they know that times are tough.

“We in the NDC are left in no doubt whatsoever that this latest decision by this government to reduce benchmark value on imported goods further accentuate Dr. Bawumia as the most deceitful political actor in Ghana’s history,” Sammy Gyamfi told the media today.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in a statement on Sunday, January 2, 2022 announced that the implementation of the reversal of the Benchmark Value and will kick start on January 4.

The implementation of the reversal of the Benchmark Value will affect 43 selected items including rice, poultry, sugar, palm oil, toilet paper, mosquito coils, machetes, and vehicles among other goods.

Consumers are now expected to pay more for the affected goods on the Ghanaian market.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Stop tickling yourself; you’re not being prosecuted over anti-budget campaign – AG to Ato Forson
06.01.2022 | Headlines
Reversal of benchmark value: Bawumia is the most deceitful political actor in Ghana’s history – NDC
06.01.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo declares Year of Roads
05.01.2022 | Headlines
Armed national security operatives looting our gold – Akyem community miners lament
05.01.2022 | Headlines
Global Peace Index: Ghana named most peaceful country in West Africa; second on continent
05.01.2022 | Headlines
Teaching shouldn't be a stop-gap measure, job of last resort - Akufo-Addo
05.01.2022 | Headlines
Lets continue to maintain the peace we have in Ghana – Akufo-Addo reacts to Ghana’s Global Peace Index ranking
05.01.2022 | Headlines
'He has what it takes' — Koku Anyidoho backs Kwabena Duffuor to lead NDC comeback
05.01.2022 | Headlines
I'm happy you welcomed 1Teacher-1Laptop – Akufo-Addo to teachers
05.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line