We are appalled, gov’t decision to reverse benchmark value is insensitive and callous – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the decision by the government to reverse the benchmark value on some imported goods into the country as insensitive and callous.

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi who addressed the media said the NDC is appalled by the government for taking such as wicked decision that will affect every Ghanaian.

Insisting that import duties are bound to become too high for importers, Sammy Gyamfi blasted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia while stressing that he is the most deceitful political actor in the history of the country.

“Don’t be deceived that the policy they have introduced is to support AGI and local manufacturers, it is not true the reason for the introduction of this draconian policy is revenue and nothing more. The government is ‘broke’ they have wasted all the money accrued to them and now they want to collect more from us even though they know that times are tough.

“We in the NDC are left in no doubt whatsoever that this latest decision by this government to reduce benchmark value on imported goods further accentuate Dr. Bawumia as the most deceitful political actor in Ghana’s history,” Sammy Gyamfi told the media today.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in a statement on Sunday, January 2, 2022 announced that the implementation of the reversal of the Benchmark Value and will kick start on January 4.

The implementation of the reversal of the Benchmark Value will affect 43 selected items including rice, poultry, sugar, palm oil, toilet paper, mosquito coils, machetes, and vehicles among other goods.

Consumers are now expected to pay more for the affected goods on the Ghanaian market.