Reversal of benchmark value: Bawumia is the most deceitful political actor in Ghana’s history – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lambasted the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia following the decision by the government to reverse the benchmark values on some imported goods into the country.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in a statement on Sunday, January 2, 2022 announced that the implementation of the reversal of the Benchmark Value will kick start on January 4.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, January 5, 2021, Sammy Gyamfi who is National Communications Officer of the NDC described Dr. Bawumia as the most deceitful political actor in the history of Ghana.

“We in the NDC are left in no doubt whatsoever that this latest decision by this government to reduce benchmark value on imported goods further accentuate Dr. Bawumia as the most deceitful political actor in Ghana’s history,” Sammy Gyamfi told the media.

According to him, it is the view of the NDC that the reversal of the benchmark is wicked on the part of the government.

He said the argument that the move is to support local manufacturers in the country are just lies.

“Don’t be deceived that the policy they have introduced is to support AGI and local manufacturers, it is not true the reason for the introduction of this draconian policy is revenue and nothing more. The government is ‘broke’ they have wasted all the money accrued to them and now they want to collect more from us even though they know that times are tough,” Sammy Gyamfi shared.

The implementation of the reversal of the Benchmark Value will affect 43 selected items including rice, poultry, sugar, palm oil, toilet paper, mosquito coils, machetes, and vehicles among other goods imported into the country.

Consumers are now expected to pay more for the affected goods on the Ghanaian market.