36-year-old man jailed 25 years for robbery

A 36-year-old man who stabbed a taxi driver twice in the rib in his bid to rob him of his sales and mobile phone, has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Seth Tiboah's victim, however, squeezed his testicles so hard compelling him (Tiboah) to flee the scene.

Due to the pain, Tiboah could not run and was nabbed.

Tiboah, who stabbed the complainant with a pair of scissors, was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment on the charge of robbery.

On the charge of conspiracy to commit crime and causing harm, he was sentenced to 15 and three years respectively.

The sentences are, however, to run concurrently, the Court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, declared.

Tiboah's accomplice, who is 17 years old, was also found guilty on the charge of conspiracy and is to be sent to a Juvenile court for sentencing.

They had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the Court, although the 17-year-old, a Junior High School pupil, pleaded not guilty to the charge, he was unable to raise reasonable doubt as to his culpability in relation to the charge of conspiracy.

The minor was, therefore, remanded for sentencing.

The Court, in sentencing Tiboah, noted that he was a first offender and he pleaded for forgiveness.

The Court also noted the ascendency of the crime within the metropolis.

Prosecuting, Superintendent Patience Mario, narrated that the complainant, Ernest Addae, was a driver residing at Mom's, Accra.

The prosecution said Tiboah, a driver and the 17-year-old accomplice, a dispatch rider, were neighbours residing at Ogbojo, near Madina, Accra.

It said on July 19, last year, at about 12:30 am, the accused persons, now convicts, boarded a taxi with registration number GR 1427- 21 from East Legon A and C Mall to Ogbojo.

The prosecution said on their way, the convicts, asked the complainant to stop and he obliged.

It said Tiboah, who was seated at the front, stabbed the complainant with a pair of scissors and ordered the complainant to hand over his money and phone to him.

The prosecution said a struggle ensued between Tiboah and the complainant.

It said in the process, the complainant held Tiboah's testicles and squeezed them hard as he could.

The prosecution said Tiboah experienced severe pains and sensing danger, he quickly took to his heels with the 17-year-old accomplice following him leaving his phone, sandals, and cap in the vehicle.

It said a report was made to the Police and with the assistance of the complainant's wife and intelligence gathering, the minor was arrested.

The prosecution said the minor also led the Police to apprehend Tiboah.

In their respective caution statements, Tiboah and his accomplice, admitted the offence.

GNA