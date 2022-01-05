ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nurse grabbed over illegal abortions granted GHC600,000 bail

Crime & Punishment Nurse grabbed over illegal abortions granted GHC600,000 bail
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A nurse who is being for allegedly conducting illegal abortions at his residence at Adenta New Site has been granted bail.

Samuel Owusu was granted bail in the sum of GHC600,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.

The Adenta Circuit Court ordered the accused person to deposit his passport at the court's registry.

On December 31, last year, the Court remanded into Police custody, Samuel Owusu, who was said to have charged clients GHC 500 per an abortion.

Owusu believed to be in his mid fifties, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

He is being held on the charges of practicing medicine without authority, receiving payment for the practice of medicine without authority, attempting to commit crime namely committing illegal abortion and operating an unlicensed health facility.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, adjourned the matter to January 31.

Narrating the facts earlier, Superintendent of Police Patience Mario, said the complainant was Administrative Manager of Investigations Department of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council.

The prosecution said the accused person claimed to be a nurse residing at Adenta.

It said the complainant, name withheld, had information that the accused person was practicing medicine and performing illegal abortions at his residence at Adenta New Site.

The prosecution said the matter was reported to the Police and a team was dispatched to escort the complainant under the pretext of performing an abortion on a female who worked with the Ghana Medical and Dental Council.

It said the accused person charged and received GHC500.00 from the complainant and entered his name in his record book.

The prosecution said when the accused person pulled out a syringe to inject the lady for the abortion, he was arrested.

It said during a search at the accused person's premises, some medical apparatus allegedly used for the illegal activities, were retrieved.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
36-year-old man jailed 25 years for robbery
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Court grants 27-year-old man bail for causing harm
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Loading boy jailed 10 years for robbery
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
V/R: Police arrest man for setting house of relative on fire
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
24-year-old man caged for allegedly sodomising 15-year- old boy
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Man arrested for possessing firearm, cannabis granted bail
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Driver faces court for allegedly transporting explosives to Bawku
04.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Plumber remanded for allegedly destroying hospital equipment
04.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Plumber jailed five years for stealing TV set
04.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line