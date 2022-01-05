Court grants 27-year-old man bail for causing harm

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GHC10,000.00 with one surety to Ebenezer Limo, 27-year-old for causing harm to Emmanuel Nyogbe's, upper eye.

The court presided over by Mr Richard Delali Anku granted the bail after the accused person had pleaded guilty to both charges of causing harm and causing damage to an iPhone X Mobile Phone valued at GHC3,000.00.

The case was, however, adjourned to January 11, 2022, for the prosecution to file the necessary documents for trial.

Chief Inspector Samuel Aperwah prosecuting said both the complainant Nyogbe, 20-years-old, who is a driver's mate and accused person Limo resides at Tiafa in Ashaiman.

According to the facts on December 7, last year, the complainant with blood oozing from a deep fresh cut on his right upper eye came to the Ashaiman Police Station to report that at about 1900 hours, the accused attacked him and caused harm to his right upper eye and in the process caused damage to his iPhone at Taboo Line, a suburb of Ashaiman.

The prosecution said the investigation revealed that on that fateful day, the accused person asked the complainant to pick him with the motorbike from P-square to Taboo Line in Ashaiman.

The prosecution said the complainant arrived at P-square around 19:00 hours to pick the accused as agreed earlier in the day to run his errands.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, who was in hurry, told the accused that he could wait longer, which infuriated the accused.

Chief Inspector said, in the course of the argument, the accused with the least provocation picked a golf stick and hit the complainant's forehead.

The complainant fell unconscious while the accused bolted from the scene and went into hiding.

A few minutes later, the complainant gained consciousness and went to the Police Station to complain.

A Police medical report form was issued to him to attend the hospital for medical care.

On December 26, 2021, the accused was arrested from his hideout and after an investigation was charged with the offence and put before the court.

