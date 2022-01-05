Armed national security operatives looting our gold – Akyem community miners lament

Community Miners and Youth of Akyem Abomosu in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern region are crying for help over accusation that some National Security Operatives are looting their gold.

Addressing the media at a press conference, Nana Ayim Duodu the convener of the community miners noted that they are constantly being terrorised by Kwadwo Bamba, a former leader of vigilante group Delta Force who is now a national security operative.

He said from time to time, Bamba and some officials troop to their mining sites with heavy arms to forcefully take their gold away.

“We started Community mining here not too long ago. But Kwadwo Bamba and his men of about 25 who claim to be Operatives of National Security have been invading our sites with AK47 rifles, pistols and ammunition to take away our gold and motorbikes.

“They come with Pick-Up hard bodies and Tundra. Fully armed. Kwadwo Bamba himself has been holding AK47 with side arms. They say some government officials sent them but we believe this is false” Nana Ayim Duodu told the media at the press conference.

Insisting that they are tired of the robbery and terrorisation, the Community Miners and Youth of Akyem Abomosu are calling on state security apparatus to deal with Bamba and his goons.

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Bamba has denied the allegations with the argument that he only led a team to Akyem Abomosu to drive away illegal miners in gold mining concessions in the community.