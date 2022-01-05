Bayern Munich hit by Coronavirus

Bayern Munich want their Bundesliga restart game on Friday postponed, owing to the eight coronavirus cases within their ranks, according to opponents Borussia Möchengladbach.

"Bayern would like to scrap it [the match]," Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said.

Eberl said he has talked with Munich board member sport Hasan Salihamidzic and the German Football League (DFL), which has the final saying.

Bayern have not said whether they are asking for the game to be canceled.

They were training with only 10 healthy outfield players Wednesday. According to coronavirus DFL rules a team must have 15 players, including a goalkeeper, available for a match.

