ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Loading boy jailed 10 years for robbery

Crime & Punishment Loading boy jailed 10 years for robbery
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Nkawie circuit court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality has sentenced a 26-year-old loading boy to ten years imprisonment for committing a robbery at Kotokuom, near Nkawie.

Philip Asamoah, together with his accomplices who are currently on the run, was said to have attacked some gold miners at Kotokuom and robbed them of gold, money, mobile phones and other valuable items.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his plea by the court presided by Nana Brew.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Sylvanus Dalmeida, told the court that the incident happened on January 2, this year at a portion on the Kotokuom and Kwanfinfi road.

He said the complainants, who were members of the Kotokuom Community Mining Scheme, were returning from the mining site when they were suddenly attacked by the convict and his gang with locally made pistols and clubs.

They took away mobile phones, raw gold, cash and other valuable items from the complainants and tied them to some trees and bolted.

The prosecution said the complainants managed to disentangle themselves and ran to the Kwanfinfi town and reported the matter to the people.

Some youth in the community chased the gangs and the convict was arrested in the process and handed over to the Nkawie police.

He was brought before the court after investigations.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
V/R: Police arrest man for setting house of relative on fire
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
24-year-old man caged for allegedly sodomising 15-year- old boy
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Man arrested for possessing firearm, cannabis granted bail
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Driver faces court for allegedly transporting explosives to Bawku
04.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Plumber remanded for allegedly destroying hospital equipment
04.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Plumber jailed five years for stealing TV set
04.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Buipe police arrest three suspects for highway robbery
03.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Mamprugu: Police investigate killing of two brothers on New Year’s Day at Yagaba
03.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two robbery suspects and juvenile arrested at Buipe
03.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line